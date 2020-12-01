Man, 33, in critical condition following crash between tractor and van on A95 near Grantown-on-Spey

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man is in critical condition following a crash between a van and a car this morning on the A95 Boyndie to Aviemore road near Grantown-on-Spey.

Emergency services were called out to the road near the Skye of Curr junction at about 7.40am.

A van was involved in a crash with a tractor.

A 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment where his condition is described as critical.

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Police are now appealing for information.

Sergeant Angus MacLeod of Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has suffered serious injuries as a result of this crash and inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are appealing to other road users who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the crash to speak to police.

“I would also ask if anyone has any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation that they come forward and speak to officers.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0489 of Tuesday, 1 December, 2020.”