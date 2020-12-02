John o’Groats ceremonial archway planned for walkers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It has one of the most-photographed signposts in the world.

And now, John O’Groats is set to get its own ceremonial archway – but this one will mark a slightly different walking route to the famous Land’s End one.

Intrepid trekkers who make the trip along the coast between the Caithness landmark and Inverness will soon be able to mark the start or end of their journey by passing through a ceremonial archway.

Planning consent is being sought to erect what will serve as a focal point for the long-distance rough walking route.

It will be a counterpart to the nearby famous signpost at the end-of-the road stretch in the village used by Lands End /John O’Groats charity marathoneers.

John O’Groats Development Trust is behind the plan to erect the metal archway on ground overlooking the harbour.

The near-eight-foot high decorated archway is to be erected on top of two existing stone waymarkers, on ground behind the former Last House museum.

The trust is working on the John O’Groats ceremonial archway scheme with the operators of a new brewery which is being developed in the building.

It has also forged a link with North Highland College UHI, with engineering students at the Thurso campus being lined up to make the archway.

The new feature will mark the start and end point of the John O’Groats Trail, which was founded in 2016.

A team of volunteers has since been working to reinstate overgrown and unpassable paths to open up sections of the scenic trail to keen walkers and ramblers.

A £20,000 grant from Caithness and North Sutherland Fund is being used to fund a development manager who will co-ordinate the completion of new sections as well as promoting the route as a visitor attraction.

Trust treasurer, John O’Groats hotelier Andrew Mowat, yesterday said its plans have been delayed by the pandemic.

“We had been hoping to have it in place for the start of next season but it is now probably not going to be up before June.

“The archway will help publicise the trail and also will also give a sense of departure and arrival to those making the journey.”