Nairn allotments: plots could be bought by community as part of purchase plan

Allotment holders in Nairn are considering buying the land they work to preserve plots for the future and protect them against possible development.

Highland Council last month launched a consultation on a proposal to dispose of the town’s Sandown Lands. While it has not received any offers for the land, the authority is seeking community views as the sale for development could bring in significant funds for Nairn’s Common Good Fund.

The council said it would allow investment projects in the town to be considered, including much-needed housing.

Nairn Allotment Society, the largest such group in the Highlands, has now expressed interest in the land and says it is an ideal opportunity to explore a long-held ambition to achieve full security of tenure of all allotment lands currently leased from the council.

The society has 150 members and 76 allotments over six acres at Sandown Land, as well as 33 over one acre at Mill Road. It also has community gardens and facilities, plus orchards dedicated to Scottish heritage fruit.

It has seen its waiting list of around 40 double this year with interest in obtaining a plot increasing during the pandemic.

The society said it is actively pursuing funding from external sources to protect the “vital urban assets” for future generations.

“We recognise that this a big step, and that there is a great deal of work to be done, not least in making sure that we carry forward the best interests both of our members and the wider community that we serve.

“A full proposal of our plans will be made public once we have received initial reactions from the council, and our support partners. We have every reason to hope that these will be positive, and we look forward to engaging with the community in bringing these plans to fruition.”

Chairman Gordy Sutherland said Nairn allotments have been leased since the early 1930s and the society was formed in 2005 specifically to counter a threat to plots in Sandown.

“If we go ahead and buy this land hopefully the community will see it as good value and a good thing for Nairn.

“We are just exploring the issue and need to get feedback from the council, various organisations and the community. We hope we will be able to flesh out our proposal and put it to the membership who will decide if we wish to go down this route.”

He said people have realised during lockdown the importance of being outside and the impact of having an allotment on their mental health.

“It would be nice if we could provide more space for more plots as clearly a lot of people found the benefit during lockdown of having a space where they could go to and feel safe. It’s like a sanctuary for many.”

The council consultation runs until February 12. Responses will be considered at a meeting of the Nairnshire Area Committee, but the final decision will be made at a full council meeting.