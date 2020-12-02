Heavy snowfall causes travel disruption on the Isle of Lewis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists in the Isle of Lewis have been warned to avoid travel as heavy snowfall hits the island.

Roads across the island are being battered by snow.

The A857 and A859 are experiencing harsh weather conditions which is making driving conditions hazardous.

Police are advising motorists to avoid travel where possible and to ensure they are equipped to deal with the adverse conditions.