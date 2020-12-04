Affordable housing boost for Raasay following Scottish Government support

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New affordable housing will be built on Raasay after the island received more than £500,000 of Scottish Government support.

The money from the Rural and Island Housing Fund will enable the Raasay Development Trust (RDT) to build three properties for affordable rent and five serviced self-build plots at Cottages Park.

A further two houses will be built by Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association for rent.

RDT chairman Iain Hector Ross said it is a significant step towards realising its to vision for affordable housing, laid out in its five-year development plan.

Last year the trust received funding from the Scottish Land Fund to buy 2.4 acres of land.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart added: “Good quality, affordable housing is essential to help attract and retain people in our rural and island communities.

“This ambitious project shows what a community can achieve when empowered to take local decisions.

“Supported by over £500,000 these new homes will help grow and sustain the community as well as providing safe, warm and affordable places to live.”