Highland students make the grade at RGU despite global pandemic

Students in the Highlands have triumphed despite a difficult year in which the Covid-19 pandemic has affected classes and access to campus.

Emily Smith worked in retail as a full-time key worker during the coronavirus pandemic while completing her Master’s degree at Robert Gordon University’s Aberdeen Business School.

Ms Smith, who is from Nairn, graduated with an MSc in project management at a virtual graduation ceremony yesterday

She is now looking forward to the next chapter in her life after a “tough year”.

She said: “It has been a stressful year balancing working through lockdown and completing my Master’s, but I am thrilled to have passed. I have loved every minute of my time at RGU both during my undergraduate degree and my Masters. Every now and then I wonder whether I’d like to go back and complete a PhD.

“However, I think I would now like to begin my career in project management. I feel I am ready. I think I’d like to stay in Aberdeen as I have met so many great people who are here, both from RGU and work.”

Ms Smith has a passion for architecture and said she has gained a new-found interest in management from her time in retail.

She said: “I wanted to continue to learn and my interest of architecture helped me choose Architectural Technology.

“After completing that degree, I spent a few years working at Marks and Spencer’s and then I decided to go back and complete my Master’s as I enjoyed the project side of my undergraduate degree and working in a team.

“After not studying for two years, I certainly needed help with my presentation skills. Luckily in many of my classes, we had to present and that has definitely helped my confidence.”

Ms Smith also had to contend with the stresses and strains of studying while the country coped with a global pandemic.

Fochabers student Craig Stewart chose to study at Robert Gordon’s University (RGU) in the hope of turning his passion for music into a profession.

The 30-year old said he wanted to build synthesizers and audio equipment and further his hobby as a musician.

He came to RGU via the articulation route through the North East Scotland College after several years of full time employment.

He said: “I was attracted to Electrical Engineering as I read online that it was one of the hardest academic subjects one could undertake.

“I knew it would offer me a challenge and it also struck the right balance between expressing personal creative philosophies and academia. It also happened to coincide with a few of my other interests, my music and sound engineering.”

Throughout his time at RGU, he continued to pursue his love for music while also being dedicated to his studies.

Mr Stewart added: “I DJ, write songs and compose in my free time with my friends.

“While doing a gig in Hackney, London last year, I stayed up 32 hours straight over the weekend, played my set and still managed to make it back to RGU for advanced electronics on Monday.

“The university has given me the opportunity and access to experts at the peak of their profession.

“Overall, I was in good hands the entire time I was at RGU.”