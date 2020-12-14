New advice follows rise in campervan tourists in the Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An increase in campervan tourists in the Highlands has led to new advice being produced for developers of waste disposal points.

With the trend set to continue, communities, businesses and public agencies are working to improve the infrastructure for campervan and motorhome visitors.

In particular, there are a limited number of accessible disposal points for chemically-treated campervan toilet waste, especially in rural and island areas – many of which have become popular destinations.

A new guide is funded by Scottish Water, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and The Highland Council and aims to provide a single source of advice and best practice for developers to enable waste to be disposed of safely and responsibly.

It includes alternative options for locations where campervan toilet waste cannot connect to the public sewer, or where there is no nearby public sewerage system.

Councillor Trish Robertson, who chairs Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “Last month, the council identified possible gaps in tourism infrastructure for Highland which included motorhome waste disposal facilities.

“Tourism is essential to our local economy and we will continue to work with our partners to support communities and the implementation of facilities to enable sustainable tourism in the Highlands.

“Sustainable tourism is the way forward for our local communities and protecting our natural environment. We ask visitors to help us keep the Highlands clean and safe but we also have a responsibility to enable people to do so. I look forward to seeing the future positive developments in our communities which this guidance will help to achieve.”