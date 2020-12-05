Police launch drugs crackdown in Caithness after year of tragedy for far north residents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police staged drugs raids in the far north as officers launched a two-week crackdown in a region blighted by tragedy.

Doors were smashed in simultaneously in Thurso as police tackled the issue described by Chief Inspector Jamie Wilson as a “major problem”.

He added that Caithness residents had endured a “challenging year”, and he believes demand there “outstrips” anywhere else in the Highlands.

Search officers were drafted in from as far afield as Orkney and Inverness for the operation which marked the beginning of a two-week crackdown yesterday.

Operation Ruling comes as police try to reinstate public confidence in the force, especially in Caithness where hostility has been felt in recent years owing to the perceived mishandling of investigations into the Kevin Macleod and Stefan Sutherland deaths – both of which are currently under review.

Ch Insp Jamie Wilson said: “It is not for me to concede if there were any mistakes made, but there is a perception that the police let the families down.

“I am aware of those previous inquiries and the feelings that people have about it, but this operation is not about that.

“We have had six suicides in Caithness this year, and we have had two drug deaths.

“In addition to that, we have had several significant incidents which have required a massive commitment from the local officers and wider Police Scotland.

“This operation is about all of those significant incidents which have had a massive demand on the communities to absorb.

“Each of the victims has been well known and loved within the community and each incident has had a massive community impact.

“This operation has been set up in part to show Caithness how highly regarded the area is to Police Scotland.

“It has been an extremely challenging year for the people of Caithness and the demands outstrip anywhere else in Highland, in my opinion.

“Now that we have planned and are in the process of executing this operation, we really want people to take advantage of it, and to come forward and to speak to us.”

A mobile unit of local police officers is being deployed around the towns and villages of Caithness to allow locals to raise concerns and interact with officers.

Ch Insp Wilson added: “It is all about restoring that public confidence and acting on the concerns of those at the heart of the communities in Caithness.”