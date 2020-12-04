Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
News / Highlands

Police treating death of woman whose body was found on Skye nature walk as ‘unexplained’

by David Walker
December 4, 2020, 6:43 pm Updated: December 4, 2020, 6:44 pm
© Supplied by SuppliedForensics officer on-scene and the area was taped off
Forensics officer on-scene and the area was taped off

A death of a woman this morning on Skye is being treated as “unexplained” by police.

Emergency services were called out to a nature walk on Shepherd’s Road in Portree this morning following reports of a sudden death.

Forensic officers were seen at the scene with the area taped off by police.

They have confirmed that a 49-year-old woman was found dead.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50am on Friday, 4 December, 2020, officers received a report of the sudden death of a 49-year-old woman on Shepherd’s Road in Portree.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from the Press and Journal