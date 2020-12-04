Police treating death of woman whose body was found on Skye nature walk as ‘unexplained’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A death of a woman this morning on Skye is being treated as “unexplained” by police.

Emergency services were called out to a nature walk on Shepherd’s Road in Portree this morning following reports of a sudden death.

Forensic officers were seen at the scene with the area taped off by police.

They have confirmed that a 49-year-old woman was found dead.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50am on Friday, 4 December, 2020, officers received a report of the sudden death of a 49-year-old woman on Shepherd’s Road in Portree.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”