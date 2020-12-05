Missing Highland woman traced following appeal

A Highland woman reported missing has been traced safe and well.
Police appealed to Jessika Magier to get in touch to let them know she was ok.
She was last seen in An Aird, Fort William, at 1.30pm on Friday and it was thought she may have boarded a bus to Inverness.
The force has now confirmed she has been traced safe and well.
