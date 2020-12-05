Sunday, December 6th 2020 Show Links
News / Highlands

Missing Highland woman traced following appeal

by Shona Gossip
December 5, 2020, 7:38 am Updated: December 5, 2020, 2:59 pm
© SYSTEMPost Thumbnail

A Highland woman reported missing has been traced safe and well.

Police appealed to Jessika Magier to get in touch to let them know she was ok.

She was last seen in An Aird, Fort William, at 1.30pm on Friday and it was thought she may have boarded a bus to Inverness.

The force has now confirmed she has been traced safe and well.

More from the Press and Journal