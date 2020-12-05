Weather: Landslip blocks Highland road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Heavy rain and wind has caused a landslip on a north road.

Police are advising that the A831 Beauly to Cannich road is blocked at Glassburn, north of Cannich, is completely blocked by the slip.

Trees and mud have tumbled onto the already flooded carriageway.

Highland Council is working to get the route cleared.

A yellow rain warning is in place across the north of Scotland until lunchtime today, with up to an inch of rain expected in some parts.

The Inverness area, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen have been told to be prepared for flooding and excess water on the roads.