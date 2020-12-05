Man, 54, arrested and charged following alleged disturbance in Highland school grounds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an alleged disturbance in the grounds of a school in the Highlands.

Police launched an investigation following the incident at Lybster Primary School which happened shortly after 9am on Wednesday.

“The circumstances of this incident will be reported to the procurator fiscal”, a statement from the force said.