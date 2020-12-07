Young film fans across north urged to become critics with new review competition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

People have had more time than ever to become armchair film critics during lockdown.

And now young movie fanatics across the north are being encouraged to enter a new review writing competition discussing their favourite – and least favourite – cinematic offerings.

Charity Into Film Scotland, along with Regional Screen Scotland, have launched the Wee Review Writing Competition.

Film fans aged from five to 19 can submit a written review of a film they have seen at the Screen Machine – Scotland’s unique mobile cinema that regularly tours the Highlands and islands.

Iain MacColl, who is the founding operator and driver of the Screen Machine, has been bringing the magic of the big screen experience to communities that might otherwise go without for 22 years.

Into Film’s Kirsty Gallacher said: “The Screen Machine is such a special venue and a wonderful opportunity to bring the cinema experience to the most rural locations in Scotland.

“This competition is a chance to get together, enjoy a film and support local cinema.

“To be able to enjoy a film in terms of writing a review is not only improving their literacy skills, but also encouraging them to have their own opinions.”

Every month a winner will be chosen, who can pick up a brilliant prize of film-related goodies and cinema tickets – and have their review published on the Into Film website.

Young writers can find handy tips on what makes a great review from critic Danny Leigh on the website, as well as templates to help them plan and structure their piece.