Calum Grant was a well-known businessman and former footballer and manager whose passion for helping people meant he touched the lives of many around the world.

Born in 1947 in the farming community around Dornoch, his footballing talent led Ross County to snap him up aged just 16.

In 1965-66, still only 18, he helped County win the Highland League for the first time.

He later moved to English League team Lincoln City, only for a knee injury ended his professional career.

In 1973, he joined Clachnacuddin, helping them win the Highland League and Scottish Qualifying Cup in 1974-75.

Mr Grant was Clach manager for the 1975-76 campaign, but had to give up due to growing business commitments.

However, he returned as a director in 1990 to help the club during financial problems and brought north his friend from Lincoln City, Graham Taylor, the former England manager, for a successful fund-raising dinner.

In 1997, he became a Ross County director after they joined the Scottish professional league.

Mr Grant, who died on Friday, worked at the Invergordon Distillery before joining Duncan Duffy Travel.

In 1973, he and Sheena Matheson helped out at Macrae’s Travel in Nairn, a business Mr Grant later bought.

Ms Matheson said: “He was happy to blether to people for hours and he’d remember details about them the next time they spoke.

“He would also go to any lengths to sort out problems and just to make sure people got exactly what they wanted.”

Mr Grant was a deacon in the East Church in Inverness and used his football contacts to collect strips for people involved in health and educational projects with young people throughout the world.

He also helped with outreach projects supporting young people and for several years played Santa at the Sunday school.

Another friend said: “Calum never seemed to approach a problem as a threat but rather as a challenge that could be solved through trying a range of options and calling on a wealth of contacts and experience built up by his own irrepressible kindness to others.”

In addition, Mr Grant was a life member of Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

The club said in a tribute: “A seemingly quiet character who had a wonderful dry wit, he was always fun to be around and nothing seemed to bother him, whether at work or play.”

He is survived by his wife Phyllis and son Ian.