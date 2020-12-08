Inexperienced walkers adding to rescue callouts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inexperienced hillwalkers and climbers escaping lockdown restrictions have helped increase call outs for Scottish mountain rescue teams this year.

Figures from Scottish Mountain Rescue (SMR) show a 36% rise in calls outs in the third quarter of this year compared with 2019.

It has led to rescuers issuing more basic warnings to new or first time hillwalkers about being properly equipped with knowledge and gear, particularly ahead of worsening winter weather.

SMR, which represents 24 rescue teams, reported 282 call outs in the three months to the end of October, compared to 202 last year.

Vice-chairman Kev Mitchell said: “What we think happened was a lot of people were locked down for a while, and when it eased off a bit people were going out. There was also a big increase in the number of people newer to the hills and haven’t done much hillwalking.

“Some of the people involved have been well prepared and some maybe not as prepared as we would like.

Recent examples have seen teams assist inexperienced people wearing inappropriate footwear, such as trainers, or have misjudged the time taken for a climb, especially after the clocks go back.

Mr Mitchell said: “We know people have had to be rescued that have not had the best footwear on, not had maps or a compass or any navigational knowledge. There were also those who had set off late in the day and got lost in the dark as they didn’t have a torch.”

He added: “It’s really important for people to get up into the hills for their physical health and mental wellbeing as it does give you a boost. But you need to do a bit of research, like making sure you know what the weather is doing, when it’s going to get dark and don’t assume that because it’s a nice day at the bottom it will be the same at the top.

“These are a things that the more seasoned hillwalkers all know, but folk who are newer to the hills are a bit surprised about.

“The more we can get the message across, the more we minimise accidents which is going to take pressure off the mountain rescue teams.”

Mr Mitchell said people should not delay calling for help if needed – dial 999 and ask for police and then mountain rescue. SMR and other bodies have also launched a #ThinkWINTER campaign.

Sue Agnew, leader of Assynt MRT, said while overall rescue call outs in the area has not risen this year, the number has been condensed, putting an extra strain on the team.

In August Braemar Mountain Rescue assisted four “ill-prepared” charity walkers in their 20s who lost their way on Ben Macdui in the Cairngorms. The men were airlifted to safety in temperatures of around -10C (14F).

Last month Police Scotland reported mountain rescues had increased by a fifth in 2020 compared to other years and said people had been encountered without basic survival gear. Many said it was the first time they had walked or climbed in the hills.