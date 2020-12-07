Highland takeaway and barbershop destroyed by early morning blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A takeaway and barber shop in Fort William have been destroyed in a huge fire.

Fire crews worked through the night to bring the blaze at Station Square under control, and remain on scene this morning.

Several people raised the alarm at about 3.15am, with the stop message being received just after 10am.

The Pier Head Chip shop has been completely burnt out, along with John Wilson Barbershop and a beauty salon.

At the height of the blaze, three appliances crews from Fort William and Kinlochleven were in attendance along with a height vehicle from Oban.

Two of them remain on-scene dampening down the flames.

The A82 southbound dual carriageway was closed in Fort William to give the emergency services space to work and reopened just after 10am.

UPDATE❗️⌚️06:30#A82 CLOSED southbound ⛔️ in Fort William between Belford Road and the W End Roundabout due to a building fire. Northbound is open✅@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/ZEKJPKsCuz — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 7, 2020

A fire spokeswoman said that they had used five main jets at the height of the fire but were now using three.

The fire is in a single detached building.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland and Highlands and Islands Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a fire in a building at Station Square, Fort William.

“Please be aware the southbound dual carriageway is currently closed and diversions are in the process of being put in place.

“The public are thanked for their patience at this time.

“Anyone with information in relation to this fire is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Reaction

John Wilson Barber Shop posted a statement online, revealing how he had “lost his livelihood.”

It read: “I have lost my business and my livelihood today!

“If anyone can rent me a chair in their shop until further notice I would be very appreciated.

“Dear people of Fort William thank you so much for all your kind words it means a lot.

“I am heartbroken with losing the shop and thanks for all the nice offers which I will think over and decide what to do.”