Woman taken to hospital after lorry overturns following crash on Highland road

A woman has been taken to hospital after her lorry overturned on a Highland road.

The incident happened on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road north of Torlundy at about 10.30am.

One lane of the A82 has been shut while emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic lights have been temporarily installed there to help traffic move while the lorry is being recovered.

Police confirmed that the female driver of the lorry had been taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Recovery has been arranged for the lorry.

Motorists have been asked to take an alternative route and to expect delays while the lorry is recovered.