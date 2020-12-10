Caithness broch saved from ruin after major collapse

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A rare prehistoric structure in Caithness has been saved from ruin thanks to a pioneering £180,000 conservation project.

It is hoped the work undertaken at Ousdale Broch, located just south of Berriedale in Caithness, will help transform the conservation of other stone monuments across Scotland.

The broch was once recognised as one of the north’s best preserved structures of its type.

But by 2015 it had fallen into a dangerous state of disrepair and was in danger of becoming little more than a tumbledown pile of stones.

It’s condition was a source of dismay for those with a passion for Scotland’s history, such as Kenneth McElroy of the Caithness Broch Project (CBP) .

“The broch was in a sorry state,” he said.

“We thought that within a few years it might be lost forever.”

Brochs – ancient, circular drystone towers dating back 2,000 years to the Iron Age – are some of the most iconic prehistoric structures to be found in the UK.

Prime examples such as Mousa on Shetland still stand at a height of over 40 feet and it is thought they were used as dwellings, perhaps for local chieftains.

Ousdale broch, sadly, suffered structural damage and a partial collapse some time between 2013 and 2015.

The structure had been destabilised by the collapse of a buttress constructed inside the broch during antiquarian excavations in 1891 and by a tree which had been growing within the broch walls.

© Supplied by Caithness Broch Proj

Determined to ensure the structure would survive, CBP undertook the restoration work necessary to preserve it assisted by funding from Historic Environment Scotland’s historic repair grant scheme, the Highland LEADER Programme and Beatrice Caithness Community Fund.

As well as carrying out repairs, the funding also enabled the installation of a new trail, interpretation panels and a car park.

The project was disrupted by the outbreak of coronavirus and further delayed by fly tipping of a caravan at the newly-installed car park.

But Robin Herrick, CBP chairman and project manager for the Ousdale Broch project, said: “The work was completed to the satisfaction of stakeholders and, though it took longer to deliver due to lockdown, it was delivered well under budget.

“The stonemasons worked through the winter, which meant dealing with cold and some inclement weather, but no midges.

“The team worked hard to deliver this project for the local community and visitors and we hope that people will enjoy the new trail and spruced-up broch for many years to come.”

Oliver Lewis, senior ancient monuments officer with HES, described the project as “a skilful and thorough response by a strong project team addressing the complex conservation needs of the structure”.

“HES was particularly impressed by the engineer’s novel solution to the challenge of the broch’s easily fractured masonry, whereby a softer material was interspersed with the stone pinnings in order to minimise damage to the historic fabric upon installation,” he said.

“Should the long term efficacy of this solution prove sustainable, this method could transform the conservation of other stone-built monuments across Scotland.”

He said the work allows for safe public assess and minimal ongoing maintenance.

On a recent visit, Jamie Stone MP, a patron of the Caithness Broch Project, said: “The project deserves all our praise, not only for safeguarding this key part of Caithness’s archaeological heritage, but also in highlighting a hugely important tourist attraction that will help draw visitors to Caithness.”

Gail Ross MSP, also a patron of the CBP, described the broch as “inspirational”.

“It was really great to go along to Ousdale to see the finished product and just to actually comprehend the hard work that has gone into the project.

“The path down to the broch is going to make such a difference to people accessing it, and the information panels give a really rounded history of not just the broch, but the area too.”