One taxi licence suspended in the Highlands after more than 50 stopped in joint police and trading standards operation

One taxi licence was suspended in the Highlands following a joint police and trading standards operation.

More than 50 taxis and private hire cars were stopped and checked over the last month across Fort William and Easter Ross.

One vehicle had their taxi licence suspended due to mechanical defects.

In addition, one taxi stopped had no valid MOT and another held no insurance.

Officers were checking to see if drivers were operating within the terms of their taxi licence and ensuring their vehicles were roadworthy and had the correct documentation.

PC Siobhan Sharkey from the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “The vast majority of taxi and private hire drivers operate safely within the terms of their licence.

“This is incredibly important to ensure public and road safety and in turn provide the public reassurance.

“The drivers/operator will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“I would like to also thank the taxi trade for their support and co-operation during our operation.”

Mark McGinty, Trading Standards Team Leader said: “This is the second joint operation Trading Standards have conducted with Police Scotland to meet with the Taxi and Private Hire Trade in recent weeks.

“Officers have taken the opportunity to discuss the challenges faced by the trade at this time as well as ensuring that those involved and the vehicles are operating in a safe and legal manner.

“Whilst it gives me confidence that the public is safe when using a Taxi or Private Hire Car and that the vast majority of the trade are complying with the law, it is concerning to note that some have not kept to their legal obligations and have been found without certain documents and equipment which should be carried in the vehicle, all of which could have implications in the event of an accident.

“I’d ask operators and drivers to ensure that they meet these obligations at all times whilst conducting their business.

“I’d like to thank all for their co-operation.”