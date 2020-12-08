Video: Witnesses sought after motorist swerves off road to avoid collision with overtaking car on Highland road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The driver of a large white lorry is being sought in connection with a crash on a Highland road.

Police are investigating the incident in which a driver had to swerve off the A87 Invergarry to Uig road, near Cluanie, to avoid colliding with a car overtaking a lorry.

A video of this has been widely circulated on social media after being captured on dashcam.

In the footage, the motorist drives along the road with a lorry approaching in the opposite direction.

A car then overtakes the lorry, forcing the driver to take evasive action and skids off the road.

The incident happened at about 4pm on Monday November 23,

Police in Kyle of Lochalsh have made a re-appeal for witnesses.

They are keen to speak to the driver of the large white lorry in the video, which is possibly a Scania make.

© Supplied by Highlands and Island

It was carrying machinery at the time.

Any information should be given to the police by phoning 101, quoting incident NP2994/20.