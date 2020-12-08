Northlink passenger numbers drop by thousands due to the travel restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Passenger numbers on Northlink ferries have reduced by more than 200,000 compared to that of last year, new figures have revealed.

Operators of the Scottish ferry company are continuing to see numbers diminish in their thousands on services between Stromness and Scrabster and Kirkwall, and Aberdeen and Lerwick.

New figures released by the company showed passenger numbers from March 22 to November 30 had reduced by 71% across all routes.

A total of 80,804, commuters were registered onboard compared to 296,716 over the same period in 2019.

In November alone, Northlink recorded a 54% decrease in passenger numbers, registering 7,410 compared to 16,049 one year prior.

Freight volumes, however, remained strong.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director of NorthLink Ferries, said: “As we get closer to Christmas we continue to see reduced footfall but are heartened by the strengthening of passenger and car volumes which has continued throughout autumn.

“We’re particularly pleased to have been able to support another successful livestock season with freight volumes holding up particularly strongly throughout the crisis.”

Car volumes onboard Northlink services between March and November also dropped by 61%, with a 35% reduction in November alone.

The firm is now looking ahead to returning to “normality” as it starts taking bookings for 2021.

Mr Garrett added: “With our 2021 booking system now open, we look forward to a return towards normality but in the meantime are continuing our cautious approach.

“We would strongly advise anyone considering travelling over the festive period to only to do so if it is line with public health guidelines, while being mindful of potential shifts in restrictions across different council areas.”