Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Highland village.

Police have confirmed they are treating the death as “murder”.

Officers were called to an address at Culkirk, near Drumnadrochit, at 3.40pm on Monday.

They remained on scene today while investigations get under way.

The woman’s death was earlier being treated as unexplained as officers awaited the results of a post-mortem.

A spokesman said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 66-year-old woman in Culnakirk, Drumnadrochit.

“Officers were called to an address around 3.40pm on Monday, December 7.

“The death is being treated as murder.

“The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.”

Police have urged anyone with any information to contact them on 101.