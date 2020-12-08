Highland driver who died after crash at the weekend named by police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who died after his car crashed into a wall near Lybster has been named.

Philip Reynolds Latham was driving on the A99 Wick to Latheron road when his silver Ford Mondeo estate collided with a wall just past the entrance to Remiggy Farm.

The 61-year-old was taken to Caithness General Hospital in Wick, but he could not be saved.

The road was closed for around five and half hours to allow a for a full collision investigation. Police are now appealing to the public for further information that can assist their inquiries.

Sergeant Angus MacLeod, of Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “We are still appealing for any other road users who may have been in the area at the time and either saw the incident take place, or saw the silver Ford Mondeo prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“I would also ask if anyone has any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation that they speak to officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101.