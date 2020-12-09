More fines issued as people continue to travel to Oban against Covid rules

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

People are continuing to flout Covid-19 restrictions by travelling to Oban – despite warnings from police.

Officers were called to a noisy party at what is understood to be self catering accommodation in the nearby village of Taynuilt on Sunday night.

Five people reportedly from Falkirk, a tier three area, were issued with fines.

Guidelines state that people must not travel in or out of level three and four areas except for essential reasons.

Yesterday an Oban publican said her staff had to turn people away who had travelled too far without valid reasons.

The latest breaches come just one week after police were forced to issue a warning when they caught 10 people in one weekend coming to Oban from the central belt illegally.

Police Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie, area commander in Argyll, said: “Officers were called around 8pm on Sunday December 6, following a noise complaint at an address in Taynuilt and five people were issued with fixed penalty notices.

“We continue to ask people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

“Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort where there is a clear breach of the legislation.”

Despite government guidance that people should only travel between different tier areas for essential reasons, Oban has been awash with visitors.

Debbie Sheppard, co-owner of The Lorne bar in the town, wrote on the pub’s Facebook page yesterday: “As you all know, it’s been a tough year for everyone this year, the Lorne bar included. As I’ve said before we have stuck to every rule that has been given to us and our number one priority is the safety of the staff, our regulars, our families and the whole community.

“Over the past weeks we have had visitors from London, Leeds, Blackpool, most of the central belt and further afield in Scotland.

“We have the right to refuse entry to anyone who we feel has travelled too far without valid reason.

“I refused entry to one couple at the weekend who gave us an Aberdeen postcode and then said they weren’t from Aberdeen.

“They have gone on to leave us a terrible review threatening to spread it far and wide so that no tourists return.

“This is upsetting to my staff who are already, as many are, unsure of the longevity of this industry.

“I have now been messaged to issue him an apology and he will leave a better review. I am thankful for everybody that has put a pound in my till since we reopened, your support has meant to world to everyone that works here.”

She pledged to keep the customers who abide by the rules well fed with “chicken twisters and burgers” until they can open and sell alcohol until 2am again.

The previous weekend officers handed out 10 fixed penalties over two days to people flouting the laws on travel.

Those prosecuted visited Oban from restricted tier four areas. One group of six came to attend a house party. Four other people were caught travelling into town in one vehicle.