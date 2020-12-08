Person taken to Inverness hospital after injury aboard ship

UK Coastguard were called to assist a person injured aboard a ship.
A spokesman said a helicopter transported the person from a vessel off the coast of Buckie to Raigmore Hospital.
He added: “It was a person who needed to be taken of a vessel having suffered an injury.
“The call came in at 7.10pm and he was flown to hospital.”
There are no details on the extent of injuries.
