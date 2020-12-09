Two people taken to hospital after two-car crash on Shetland road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Shetland road was closed this morning following a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called out to the B9074 at Trondra at about 7.51am.

A person was cut free from their car by fire crews, who also used a safety jet and hose-reel jet.

Two people were taken to hospital via ambulance.

The severity of their injuries is not known.

The road was closed for about an hour while the incident was dealt with.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.55am on Wednesday, 9 December 2020, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the B9074, Tondra.

“Vehicle recovery is being arranged.

A fire spokeswoman added: “Two appliances from Scalloway and Lerwick were called out to a two-vehicle road crash at 7.51am.

“We used cutting gear, safety jets, and a hose reel jet.

“We received the stop message at 8.31am and left the scene at 8.39am.”