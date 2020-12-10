Cairngorms will be base for art residency

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Artists are being invited to take up a residency in the Cairngorms as part of a project tackling endangered landscapes across Europe.

Individuals or collectives of any discipline will work for ten months from June next year within the Cairngorms National Park where the Cairngorms Connect programme has a 200-year vision to enhance habitat, species and ecological process across a vast area.

As well as the Cairngorms art residency, other residencies in Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Portugal, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine, and Wales are being offered as part of a collaboration with the Cambridge Conservation Initiative’s arts, science and conservation programme to explore the landscape.

Awards of between £2,354 and £4,035 accompany each residency, funded by the Endangered Landscapes Programme, and aiming to allow arts practitioners a chance to demonstrate how the complex interrelationships that exist between nature, people, and landscape, can be articulated in new ways

Artists can register interest in the Cairngorms art residency from January 7- February 7. At the end of the residencies, there will be a prize of £1,868 for the most outstanding piece of work from the eight project areas.

Cairngorms Connect is a partnership between Forestry and Land Scotland, NatureScot, RSPB Scotland and Wildland Limited.

Tors Hamilton, communications and involvement manager for Cairngorms Connect, said: “We hope this residency will encourage a large number of people to connect with the landscape and maybe view the landscape in a different or new way.”

The group previously worked with Strathspey folk composer Hamish Napier on his album The Woods.