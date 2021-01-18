Residents on remote peninsula buy cottage and land to create more housing and prevent decline of tiny population

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents in one of Scotland’s most remote peninsulas are celebrating becoming the owners of a key cottage and parcel of land.

The Knoydart Foundation has been awarded £391,150 to buy a disused cottage and 111 acres of land just west of Inverie to develop for the future of their community.

Millburn Cottage had been unoccupied for three years when the foundation found out that the owner was possibly interested in selling.

The family was content to sell it to the community, and 18 months later the foundation has been successful in acquiring the necessary funds from the Scottish Land Fund.

The site is described as “keystone” by foundation chairman Craig Dunn.

He said: “It has so many local benefits that we couldn’t access while it was under private ownership.

“It’s got 11 acres of arable land which is quite rare on rocky, hilly Knoydart.

“That opens up the opportunity for agriculture and growing our own food.

“We have a community garden of about an acre, but there’s nowhere else on Knoydart to grow large quantities of food.”

The 103-strong population is dependent on a ferry from Mallaig for its supplies.

While the beauty and remoteness of the peninsula are undeniable draws for families looking for a safe, natural environment for their children, the lack of housing is a formidable challenge.

That’s where Millburn Cottage comes in.

Mr Dunn said: “We’ve lost families and six kids in the last 18 months, leaving because there wasn’t housing for them.

“We’d like to keep people here, allow the kids to go off and explore the world but come back and stay here.

“Millburn Cottage is big, made up of three joined houses with massive rooms, so our plan is to make it into homes for rent.

“The site also has possibilities for other housing, including cabins for flexible accommodation.”

Over the next year, work will get under way to convert the cottage.

Knoydart currently has five children in primary and one in nursery.

Mr Dunn said: “One day I got to the school, and there was a kid arriving on a quad bike, a kid in the back of an open landrover, a kid getting off a kayak and one walking.”

Secondary pupils take the ferry to Mallaig.