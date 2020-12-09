Friday, December 11th 2020 Show Links
Man, 33, appears in court accused of murdering 66-year-old Highland woman

by Reporter
December 9, 2020, 7:16 pm
Inverness Sheriff Court

A 33-year-old Glenurquhart man appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday, accused of murdering a 66-year-old woman.

Neil Carmichael made no plea to killing Morag Carmichael, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody. He will next appear on January 6 next year.

The area around their Culnakirk home in the hills above Loch Ness near Drumnadrochit is still sealed off by police who are investigating the death.

