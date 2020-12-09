Man, 33, appears in court accused of murdering 66-year-old Highland woman

A 33-year-old Glenurquhart man appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday, accused of murdering a 66-year-old woman.
Neil Carmichael made no plea to killing Morag Carmichael, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody. He will next appear on January 6 next year.
The area around their Culnakirk home in the hills above Loch Ness near Drumnadrochit is still sealed off by police who are investigating the death.
