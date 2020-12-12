New home for Highland police after Oban station branded the worst in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oban Police Station was branded the worst in Scotland – but now the force is looking at providing a new police office for the town.

The mould-covered property in Albany Street was called “unfit for human habitation” by the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) after it carried out an inspection of buildings last year.

Chief Superintendent John Paterson, the divisional commander for Argyll and West Dunbartonshire, revealed to Argyll and Bute Council’s Community Services Committee that a feasibility study is to be carried out into a new police office for Oban.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get that support from the force as we look to cement our roots in the Oban area.”

Council officer Susie Sinclair said: “It is a hugely important town servicing the islands and hopefully it still has a growing tourism industry. This is really good news.”

Councillor Elaine Robertson said she was delighted to hear about the progress adding: “The force in Oban is always very helpful when we work in partnership with them.”

All options for a new premises are being considered, with a report to be published in spring next year.

Officials found that staff at Oban Police Station had covered numerous holes on damp walls with sheets of paper to try to improve its appearance, and that flaking paintwork in the food preparation area was covered in mould.

Officer accommodation rented out by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) was also inspected and found to be in a poor condition similar to that supplied by “slum landlords.”

Chief Superintendent John Paterson, divisional commander for Argyll and West Dunbartonshire, said: “Police Scotland has commissioned a feasibility study that will examine all options in relation to the future development of Oban Police Station, and a report is expected in Spring 2021.

“Notwithstanding the ongoing and increasing gap between the cost of policing and our funding allocation, developing our estate is an important enabler in our ambition to effectively police and serve a changing Scotland.

“The work ongoing in Oban just now, demonstrates the commitment Police Scotland has to providing the best possible service to communities living and working in our rural, remote and island areas.”

At the time of last year’s damning inspection, SPF general secretary Calum Steele said: “It’s almost difficult to put into words just how horrific some of the conditions were that our officials found.

“Oban Police Station has been described as the worst police station any of our officials have had the misfortune of ever stepping foot in – and they have experience of the police estate across the totality of the police service of Scotland.

“It is a full-time functioning police station that has mould, flaking paint, and is unfit for human habitation.”

He said it was not fit for bringing in victims or witnesses to crimes, or people who were being detained in custody.

He added that the state of the police estate was a consequence of years of neglect, and that it was indicative of police buildings across Scotland.