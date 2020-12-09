Police appeal for information after ‘high-value’ goods stolen from Highland shops

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Fort William are appealing for witnesses after thefts from two stores in the town.

Officers are seeking the public’s assistance for information following the two incidents at Co-Op stores in the Corpach and Caol areas on Tuesday evening.

Three men, all described as 6ft and of Eastern European appearance, entered the shops and left with a large amount of high-value goods.

Items were placed into ruck-sacks as two men blocked the entrance to prevent staff from intervening before shortly making their escape.

Sergeant Jennifer Baughan said: “We are asking staff and customers to be vigilant and to contact police immediately should they see anything suspicious whilst out shopping in their local stores.

“We do not advise staff or customers to approach these men, but to contact police on 101 or in an emergency via 999.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incidents can contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, using reference PS20201208-2874 (Corpach) or PS-20201208-3010 (Caol).