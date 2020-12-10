Two healthcare workers on Isle of Lewis test positive for Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two hospital workers on Lewis have tested positive for Covid-19.

NHS Western Isles confirmed last night that two people were currently self-isolating.

They both worked at the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

A number of staff members there have already been told to go into isolation after being identified as close contacts.

The health board moved to reassure local people that the Covid cases were not acquired locally and there has been no community transmission.

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson, said: “We would like to reassure our local communities and visitors to the island that we are taking all necessary steps to contact trace, and contain the virus but it is vital that everyone in the Western Isles redouble their efforts and follows the current Scottish Government restrictions and FACTS guidance to limit any spread of the virus.”

Any implications for the health service will be assessed over the next few days.

There were also two individuals from the isles tested through a mainland facility who displayed positive results.

However, on re-testing locally, the tests were negative.

The first Covid vaccinations on the Western Isles will take place today for priority groups. Call the Covid-19 Response Team on 01851 601151 or email them.

The phone line will be staffed from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday with an answering machine available outwith those hours.

Alternatively, you can complete the online Covid-19 Testing Programme Referral Form (NHS Western Isles) here.