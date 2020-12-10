Highland theme park closes due to ‘unprecedentedly low visitor numbers’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A theme park in the Highlands has announced it is to temporarily close due to “unprecedently low” visitor numbers.

Landmark Forest Adventure Park, in Carrbridge, will shut from Monday.

In a post on Facebook, the company wrote that the small turnout at the park was due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Highlands remain in Level 1, the lowest restrictions currently in effect, much of Scotland is currently unable to travel under Level 3 rules.

Landmark said it would be monitoring the situation closely in the weeks ahead before making an announcement about its reopening date.

The park usually closes some main attractions from November, but tends to remain open throughout the winter with reduced ticket prices.

Many in the comments below the Facebook post said they were sad to hear the news, but were already planning a return visit.

One wrote: “Really sorry to hear that, but really thankful we still have this weekend to look forward to seeing you all before you close.

“Looking forward to seeing you in 2021.”