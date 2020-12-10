First image of woman murdered near Drumnadrochit released as family pay tribute

The family of a 66-year-old allegedly murdered in the Highlands have paid tribute to a “much-loved wife and mother”.
Morag Carmichael died at Calnakirk by Drumnadrochit on Monday.
Police officers were called to a house at Croit Sonas in Culnakirk at about 3.40pm, and launched a murder inquiry.
Neil Carmichael, 33, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday accused of killing her. He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing and was remanded in custody.
Mrs Carmichael’s family has now issued a picture of her.
Mrs Carmichael lived in the area with her husband Kenneth where they ran a farm and donkey sanctuary.
