Enhanced activity in Caithness uncovers drug and driving offences alongside breach of curfew

Police in Caithness have been conducting intelligence-led operations over the past week, with offences relating to drugs and driving uncovered, alongside one male breaching a curfew order.

The activity comes as part of a two-week-long operation to restore public confidence in police in the area following incidents over the years where police are perceived to have mishandled cases.

Several drug raids have been carried out with police saying “various quantities” of substances have been seized.

On Monday, cannabis was recovered following a stop and search on Murchison Street in Wick, with cannabis again found in Thurso on Stainland Drive on Wednesday following a separate search.

As a result, a 24-year-old man was arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act, with a 40-year-old man issued with a recorded police warning.

A further warning was issued at a property on Henrietta Street in Wick on Tuesday relating to drugs offences.

As part of Operation Ruling, road policing officers have been drafted in with two drivers found to have committed offences relating to tachographs.

During checks of the vehicles, cannabis was also uncovered with the drivers reported to the procurator fiscal for drug driving offences.

A further driver was reported for speeding, with two motorists and one cyclist issued with antisocial behavioural order (Asbo) warnings relating to their behaviour whilst on the road.

Police have said the operation is also designed to target violence and following arrests last weekend relating to serious assaults, a 21-year-old man was arrested in the Springpark area of Thurso on Tuesday in connection with a breach of curfew.

A taser was deployed at the scene, however, police have said it was not utilised and no one was injured.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Chief Inspector Jamie Wilson, local area commander for Caithness, said: “When we launched Operation Ruling last week, we wanted to make it clear to the local communities that their safety, wellbeing and viewpoints matter greatly to us and we hope our activity so far has demonstrated this.

“My officers and I are immensely grateful to the public for their engagement and support of this operation so far.

“The information you’ve provided us with has helped with the recovery of various quantities and values of drugs and resulted in numerous arrests and reports for a range of offences.

“We remain committed to tackling all forms of crime affecting the Caithness area and building a relationship of trust and co-operation with these communities.

“So far during Operation Ruling, we’ve deployed resources from across Highlands and Islands Division, which should once again signal our intent to use all assets at our disposal to keep the Caithness public safe and improve their overall quality of life.”

© Jason Hedes / DCT Media

Throughout the operation, a dedicated police pod has been moving throughout Caithness to engage with the public and to gather more intelligence relating to ongoing crime.

Officers manning the pod have been offering a range of crime prevention advice to members of the community.

Anybody wishing to speak to police can do so by calling 101 or emailing directly to: CaithnessCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk