Brushes at the ready: New trial starts Monday to determine how to paint Kessock Bridge

A four month painting project of the Kessock Bridge begins on Monday.

Specialist teams are trialling the most effective way to cover the A9 crossing, to best protect and maintain it.

The trial aims to identify the best strategy for carrying out further painting on the bridge. It follows the paint trial that was completed early last year.

A specialist covered scaffold will be installed beneath the bridge deck. This encapsulated space will provide protection from the elements, enabling components to be stripped and cleaned of their existing coatings in preparation for a new coat to be applied.

Work begins at the southern end of the Kessock Bridge, above Stadium Road, from Monday. It will then pause over the festive period before re-starting early in the New Year, with the trial expected to take four months to complete.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at some off peak times on Stadium Road beneath the bridge. Disruption will be kept to a minimum.

Alternating closures of the footpaths and cyclepaths will be required to allow painting of the parapets and safe access to the suspended works access platform. Diversion routes will be provided.

Some overnight single lane closures on the A9 will also be required on the bridge.

Bear Scotland’s representative for the North West Eddie Ross said: “This second painting trial at the A9 Kessock Bridge will provide our teams with further insight into the best options for painting the whole bridge in the coming years.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the trial as quickly and safely as possible.”