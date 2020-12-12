Changes to Highland bin collection dates over festive period revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Highland Council has revealed the changed dates for bin collection in each of its eight different districts.

Both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a Friday this year, meaning pick-up days have had to be shifted around.

Whether your waste will be collected on the preceding Wednesday, following Saturday or another date depends on where you live in the region.

If you are in Caithness, Lochaber, Skye and Lochalsh or Sutherland, bins will be collected on Boxing Day and January 2.

If you live in Badenoch and Strathspey, meanwhile, the bins will be collected earlier in the week rather than later – on December 23 and 30.

In Inverness, Nairn and Ross and Cromarty, the collection days are variable, so you should check the Christmas collection sticker on your bin.

The full details can be found by clicking here.