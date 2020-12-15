Life’s a beach for prize-winning pooch in Dornoch competition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A photogenic dog has helped fetch its owner top prize in a competition showcasing all Dornoch has to offer.

Julie Everitt from Inverness beat more than 200 other entrants from across the UK to win the contest, organised by Visit Dornoch and VisitScotland, with an image of her pet dog Fern on Dornoch beach.

Joan Bishop, chairman of Visit Dornoch, said: “Everyone who visits Dornoch is awestruck by our incredible sandy beaches and it’s a really popular destination for those travelling with their dogs.

“We felt this image really captured the fun of a stay in Dornoch and the spirit of adventure shared by all those who visit us.”

Chris Taylor, regional leadership director at VisitScotland, said it was a real joy looking at the entries, adding: “Julie’s photo really tells a story.

“It speaks of refreshing walks on the beach, discovering nature, enjoying the beautiful weather – and there’s a real sense of energy to it.

“It perfectly encapsulates everything that springs to mind when I think of Dornoch.”

© Supplied by Visit Dornoch

Ms Everitt won a £200 voucher for Highland photography retailers Ffordes Photographic.

Two runners-up each received a £75 voucher for the retailer of their choice.

Dean Ross’ aerial shot of Dornoch beach was described by judges as being “thought provoking and intriguing, making you think about Dornoch in a different way”, while Hannah Robson’s autumnal image of Dornoch town centre was hailed as “perfectly capturing the heart of Dornoch and showcasing what the town is known for.”