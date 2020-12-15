Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A temporary post office is being set up in Wick after the festive holidays while efforts continue to re-establish a permanent outlet.

People in the former royal burgh have since the start of November had to make do with a part-time mobile service which operates four days a week.

That followed the closure of its only remaining sub-post office within the Best Wishes store in Bridge Street in the town centre.

Post Office Ltd has announced that the new temporary base will open on January 7 at 125-127 High Street on week days from 10am to 2pm.

The mobile service, which operates 13 hours a week from the Riverside car park, will run until January 6.

Network provision lead David Duff said: “We are delighted to be improving the opening hours of post office services in Wick while we continue to look for a permanent solution.

“We want to thank postmaster Glyn Jackson for adding Wick to his mobile post office that already provides a service to many rural communities.

“Glyn adapted his routes to provide as much time serving the Wick community as possible.”

In the wake of the October closure of the Bridge Street office, Post Office Ltd confirmed that it was looking to recruit a sub postmaster in the town at a salary of between £24,000 and £27,000 a year

The company is continuing to talk with local business couple Kevin and Dawn Milkins who are interested in starting up a new sub-post office.

The couple, who run Birons Ironmongers in Bridge Street, have bought the former social work office, near the harbour, which they have earmarked to convert into a new retail venture.

The Milkins, who live in Dunbeath, intend to move to live above the High Street premises if their plans come to fruition.