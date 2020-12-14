Road reopens after young girl hit by vehicle on Lewis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A road has reopened after a young girl was struck by a vehicle on Lewis.

Emergency services were called to the B895 at Comraich, Back, at about 3.25pm yesterday.

The girl has been taken by ambulance to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

The severity of her injuries is not known.

A section of the B895 road between Back and Gress was shut by police for a number of hours while they investigated the incident.

The road reopened in the early hours of the morning, and traffic is permitted in both directions.

Police advised the public earlier that the route would shut overnight, but pedestrian access was available if essential.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.25 pm on Monday 14 December, 2020, a young girl was struck by a vehicle in Comraich, Back, Isle of Lewis.

“She has been taken by ambulance to the Western Isles Hospital.”