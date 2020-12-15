Nine-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by car on Lewis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A nine-year-old girl has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on the Isle of Lewis.

Police are appealing for information following the crash which happened around 3.25pm yesterday on the B895 Newmarket to Tolsta road at Broadbay View, Back.

The incident involved a blue Toyota Yaris.

Emergency services were called and the girl was taken to Western Isles Hospital before being transferred to the Yorkhill Children’s Hospital in Glasgow.

Her condition is described as serious but stable.

The road was closed until 11.50pm while officers carried out an investigation.

Sergeant David Miller, of Highlands and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with our inquiries.”

Those with information can contact the road policing unit in Dingwall on 101, quoting reference number 1877 of 14 December.