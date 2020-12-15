Investigation under way to identify human remains found on Orkney beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A beach in Orkney remains sealed off today after human remains were found.

Coastguard teams are assisting police at Dingishowe, the narrow strip of land connecting the Deerness peninsula to the mainland.

It comes after the remains were found at about 1.30pm yesterday.

Chief Inspector Matthew Webb, of Kirkwall Police Station, said: “We are working to identify human remains found around 1.30pm on Monday, December 14, 2020, on the beach at Dingieshowe, Orkney.

“Officers, supported by the coastguard, are at the scene today which has been cordoned off.

“A full investigation is underway to establish the person’s identity and the circumstances surrounding how they came to be there, as well as what may have happened.

“A post mortem will take place in due course.”