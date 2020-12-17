Something went wrong - please try again later.

A nursery worker has been told to write a “reflective essay” after a toddler in her care went missing and was found 15 minutes later after crossing a busy road.

The three-year-old, who was being looked after at Dingwall Primary Nursery, was found “in a state of undress” after being left outside in poor weather in October 2018.

Carol Hallam then lied to colleagues about how many children she was supervising, thought to be an attempt to “conceal” her mistake.

A panel by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has found she is currently unfit to practise and imposed a range of conditions.

A hearing last month heard Ms Hallam had taken eight youngsters outside to play, despite “poor weather”, including a three-year-old girl known only as AA.

After heading back inside, everyone realised the toddler was missing – sparking an “immediate” search.

The SSSC panel reporter said: “Colleagues indicated you changed your version of events from saying you had had eight children out to changing that to saying you had seven.

“They also said you claimed AA had changed her mind about going out and you had left her going back to the nursery.”

Meanwhile, the girl was spotted walking alone in the street before being picked up by a childminder, who lived beside her grandmother.

Another colleague went to collect her, noting she was not wearing shoes, pants or tights and appeared to have been crying.

She realised AA “would have had to cross a busy road” as she made her way through a nearby housing estate, estimating she was missing for around 15 minutes.

The SSSC ruled “all of the evidence” pointed to the girl having been outside Ms Hallam’s supervision when she went missing.

Its report said it may have been a “momentary lapse” in an “otherwise unblemished” career but could have led to serious consequences.

It added: “At least one person approached her, albeit to assist her rather than in any more sinister way.

“She discarded her clothing and was in the street partially dressed on a cold October day.

“It was a matter of good fortune she was seen by her granny’s neighbour who went to her aid.”

Ms Hallam has been ordered to notify the SSSC if she returns to work in the sector and, within two months of this, attend training sessions then submit a “reflective account” of what she learned.