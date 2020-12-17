Ross-shire homeless youngsters to receive special gifts from two local companies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Every homeless child and young person in Ross-shire will have a special parcel to open on Christmas Day, thanks to generous staff from two companies in Dingwall.

Management and staff at Tesco and staff and directors from Airsource1 have donated gifts for those aged under 18 in temporary accommodation.

In Ross-shire 66 children under the age of 16 and five young people aged 16-18 fall into this category this Christmas.

Over the next few days Highland Council’s housing team will be out delivering the donated gifts and wishing the youngsters a Merry Christmas and a healthy and happy New Year.

The council’s principal housing officer Derek Manson said he and his team are overwhelmed at the generosity of the givers.

For Tesco Dingwall, it’s the fourth year of giving.

Mr Manson said: “This year we were also approached by airsource1, who had heard about last year’s project with Tesco.

“Thanks to their generosity the youngsters will all receive a gift hamper.

“My heartfelt thanks go out to Mandy Gair and the directors at airsource1 for their huge support towards their community.”

Mr Manson went on: “This year has been challenging for all of us, but being homeless, especially at this time in this year, would be difficult for any of us.

“Despite the determined efforts of the housing team in Dingwall to permanently rehouse all homeless persons as quickly as possible, inevitably there are families in temporary, but suitable, accommodation over Christmas.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to every one of them for their outstanding support.