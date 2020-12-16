Man appears in court after police operation uncovers up to £15,000 of cannabis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has appeared in court after police found cannabis in a van at a Highland ferry terminal.

The 1kg of cannabis, valued at between £10,000 and £15,000, was discovered at Gills Bay Ferry Terminal in Cannisbay on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out as part of Operation Ruling, which aims to tackle various issues affecting the Caithness area.

James Holman, 54, appeared at Wick Sheriff Court today in connection with the incident.

Mr Holman, whose address was given in court documents as Sheffield, has been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He entered no plea and was committed for further examination.

He was released on bail and a future court date is still to be confirmed.

Chief Inspector Jamie Wilson, local area commander for Caithness, said: “A large part of Operation Ruling involves intelligence gathering and then utilising Police Scotland’s various specialist departments to support the excellent work being undertaken by Caithness’s local officers on a daily basis.

“This has once again paid dividends, as a significant quantity of cannabis has been seized before it could be distributed within communities throughout the Highlands and Islands.

“Operation Ruling activity will continue throughout Caithness and we would ask the public to continue and support our efforts by coming forward with intelligence.”

Anyone with information about ongoing criminal activity in your area is asked to contact the police via 101, or email the Caithness Community Policing Team directly at CaithnessCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk

Anonymous reports can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.