Trading Standards investigate door-to-door salesmen operating in IV postcodes

Residents in IV postcodes are being warned that door-to-door salesmen are in the area, selling alarm systems or other products.

Highland Council’s trading standards team is investigating complaints from Moray Park residents that salesmen, claiming to represent ADT Home Security, have been going door to door saying that Inverness has seen an increase in housebreaking.

Peter McCann, vice-chairman of Culloden community council said such a claim is manifestly wrong.

“We’re in the pandemic, everyone’s at home,” he said.

“I have raised the issue with Appco, the company that contracts these marketeers.

“They investigated and told me that the information supplied is outdated, and they have withdrawn the salesmen from Moray Park.

“However, they are still operating in IV postcodes.”

Mr McCann said the professional marketeers are hired to represent diverse companies, and could now be selling something else, often connected to charities.

He said residents should be concerned if salespeople show up on their doorsteps unmasked and not observing social distancing.

He said: “I certainly wouldn’t invite them into my house, and question how it is OK for them to be here when they have come from England and Northern Ireland.”

Trading Standard’s Mark McGinty confirmed that the work is allowed under coronavirus restrictions.

He said: “Restrictions on leaving or entering Scotland is covered under ‘to work or provide voluntary or charitable services, where it is not possible for the person to do so from home’.

“These restrictions are enforced by police, but if guidance isn’t followed, it’s not an offence.

“From a local authority enforcement point of view the only obligation on the business would be to ensure physical distancing and minimise the transmission of the virus.”

Mr McGinty urged householders who receive an unsolicited call at their door to be very cautious.

“Especially at a time when there is a very contagious and dangerous virus going about.

“If anyone is unsure of the legitimacy of a doorstep trader, or requires advice on what legal rights apply to doorstep sales and contracts signed as a result of such a call, then they should contact our partners at Advice Direct Scotland.

“If the person is suspicious of the person on their doorstep they should report the suspicion to Police Scotland on 101, if they feel threatened they should call 999.”

Advice Direct Scotland can be contacted on freephone 0808 164 6000 or through their website at: www.consumeradvice.scot.

Appco has been contacted for comment.