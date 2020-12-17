Investors move forward with plans for community-owned micro-brewery on Eigg

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Investors backing Scotland’s first community-owned micro brewery are now aiming to help it become even more environmentally-friendly.

A £125,000 share offer was launched last month to get the brewery powered by renewable energy on the island of Eigg off the ground.

So far more than £128,000 has been raised and now the target has been extended to £190,000 which will allow it to incorporate additional environmental elements.

Founder Stuart McCarthy said further investment would mean the brewery could buy an electric van to transport beer on Eigg and to the mainland, and also create Eigg’s first electric vehicle charge point for islanders’ cars.

In addition, the extra £65,000 would allow the project to grow hops on Eigg, increase its solar battery capacity and explore re-usable bottles sooner than planned.

In line with Eigg’s award-winning green credentials, all brewing will be done using solar power panels and it is hoped the new venture will increase tourism to the island and create new jobs.

Mr McCarthy, a former secondary school teacher, runs a 24-bed youth hostel on the island which was bought by the community in 1997.

He said: “The response to the campaign is breathtaking. Almost 400 people have bought a community share. Their backing means they want Eigg Brewery to bring positive change to our community and environment, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The crowdfunder will run until December 29. Community shares in the Isle of Eigg Brewery are priced at £1 with a minimum investment of £100 – or £50 for Eigg residents.

Mr McCarthy has pledged that by year three, 25% of the profits will be used to fund grants for local entrepreneurs who want to take forward their own business ideas.