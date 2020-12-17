Beach find: Police liaise with missing man’s family after remains are discovered on Orkney

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police investigating the discovery of human remains on an Orkney beach have been liaising with the family of a man who went missing last month in Inverness.

The grim find was made around 1.30pm on Monday at Dingieshow. Police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to identify the remains.

A police spokeswoman has now revealed that officers are investigating whether it could be the body of a man reported missing in Inverness last month.

She said: “Work is ongoing to confirm the person’s identity and to establish what has happened.

“Officers continue to liaise with the family of John Mackay, however, we are unable to confirm anything at this stage.”

Mr Mackay, 51, was reported missing from Muirtown Street on Sunday, November 8.

Police said he may have been seen in the area of the Muirtown swing bridge between 7.15am and 7.25am the same day.

A public appeal was made and anyone who was running, walking or travelling in the area at the time was urged to contact police.

People were also asked to check garages and outbuildings in case Mr Mackay had sought shelter.