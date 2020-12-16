Update: Emergency crews stand down as missing woman is found

Rescue teams have returned to base after a woman missing from Nairn was found safe and well.
Officers scrambled to the Highland town shortly after 9pm following reports of a missing person.
HM Coastguard received a call at 9.20pm from police requesting further assistance from local coastguard and lifeboat teams to search the area.
Invergordon lifeboat attended alongside members of Inverness, Burghead and Nairn coastguard rescue teams.
