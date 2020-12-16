Saturday, December 19th 2020 Show Links
News / Highlands

Update: Emergency crews stand down as missing woman is found

by Michelle Henderson
December 16, 2020, 10:28 pm Updated: December 17, 2020, 12:09 am
© Shutterstock / Tana888Tamworth
Invergordon lifeboat have been called to assist officers in Nairn.

Rescue teams have returned to base after a woman missing from Nairn was found safe and well.

Officers scrambled to the Highland town shortly after 9pm following reports of a missing person.

HM Coastguard received a call at 9.20pm from police requesting further assistance from local coastguard and lifeboat teams to search the area.

Invergordon lifeboat attended alongside members of Inverness, Burghead and Nairn coastguard rescue teams.

 

