Emergency services called to four vehicle crash on A9 near Inverness

Emergency services were called this morning to attend a four-vehicle crash on the A9 near Inverness.

The crash was reported around 9.45am on the Inverness to Perth road at its junction with Milton of Leys.

Police, fire and paramedics attended, however, no injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Inverness raced to the scene, however, all occupants of the vehicles were safely out upon their arrival.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving four vehicles on the A9 southbound near the Milton of Leys junction shortly after 9.45am on Thursday December 17.

“There are no reports of any injuries and recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”